Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
23rd Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Alois Ulk

Lewis Mark Ngatuere

Joshua David Sands

Jade Katherine West

Trevor Edwin Roy Rackley

Lucas Nikolajuk

Nicholas James Townsend

Kurt Lofgren

Robert Geoffrey Schoonder

Andrew Kevin Kirwin

Anthony Reid

Andrew Simpson

Glen John Briggs

Luke James Hawthorne

Tabitha Lee Violet Adams

Shane Anthony Wilson

Kathryn May Dorsett

James Lesley Edwards

Shannon Jai Shakespeare

Christopher Asbjorn Hargreaves

Brent Eamon Magee

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 23

