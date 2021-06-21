FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Meg Samantha-Kate Davis
Phillip Paul Nunns
Kelly Gail Miller
Kodi Louise Bowen
Jeremy Edward Gumbleton
Ben Loakes
Kory Wayne Nicholson
Damien Norman Estreich
Kelly-Anne Blackman
Brandon-Lee Jackson
Jessica Lorraine Willersdorf
Michelle Evelyn Bezuidenhout
Michael Anthony Boyd
Robert Christopher Kent
Lashay Edith Rose Morrison
Skye Geryldine Hawdon
Michael Roy Mathews
Makhela Jayne Strandquist
Gregory John Hughes
Sarah Louise Barber
Jason Luke Howett
Kyle Howard William Kelly
Hayden Andrew Tille
Breeanna Antoinette Cook
Melissa Grace Boland
Gary Arthur Hall
Coral Barrylyn Quinell Southee
Alexander Neal Jeynes
Matthew Allan Middleton
Lachlan James Barry Wynne
Melissa Anne Johnson
Luke John Blackman
William James Lennon
Glenn Michael Johnston
Lisa Catherine Campbell
Lindsay Jay Salam
Jacob Kailen Barker
Bailey Nisbet
Kooraweena Naomi Johnson
Nicholas Mather
Andrew Sidney Koosney
John William Sten
Dylan Smith
Justin Robert Mears
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, June 21