Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
18th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Alana Maree Parks

Benjamin Joseph Platts

Steven Jon Ellis

Ian Ruddell

James Aden Pike

Anthony David Stibbards

John Wayne Taylor

Brendon Beecham Edward Taylor

John Robert Gordon

Tasha Ann Lennon

Calib Keith Alley

Kelly Louise Peirce

Ebony Grace Fallon

Tanisha-Lei Kaye

Rebecca Marie Geard

Tanisha-Lei Joelleene Kaye

Kenneth John Pershouse

Amanda Jane Hindmarsh

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, June 18

