Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
News

Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
17th Jun 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

John Robert Gordon

Shayne Williams

Brodie James Maw

Shkiya Damon Turner

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Thursday, June 17

More Stories

gladstone magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noise complaint leads to unexpected drug charges

        Premium Content Noise complaint leads to unexpected drug charges

        News When police arrived at a Gladstone home in response to a complaint about loud music, they got more than they bargained for.

        First generator switched back on after explosion

        Premium Content First generator switched back on after explosion

        News CS Energy forecasts the Unit B2 will be running by June 20, and Unit C3 by July...

        Boost for program that’s helped 570 residents find work

        Premium Content Boost for program that’s helped 570 residents find work

        News The Palaszczuk Government has allocated $460 million in a big boost for job skills...

        Two hospitalised in crash at CQ intersection

        Premium Content Two hospitalised in crash at CQ intersection

        News Paramedics took both patients to Gladstone Hospital.