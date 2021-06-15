Menu
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
15th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Patience Lee-Anne Mcdonell

Krystal Margaret Carolyn Weis

Dominick Francis Haines

Trent Aaron Phillips

Sharmaine Rose Cotter

Kane Jarvis

William Jayden James Walker

James Steven Roney

Charles Patrick Ramsay

Raymond Allan Kenny

Dat Cheung

Graham Matthew Riley

Benjamin Fenwick

Samara Renee Gilmour

Kara-Lee Patricia Fensom

Bradley Aaron Noble

Morgan Tamati Brown

James Leslie Fitzpatrick

Stacey Renee Tomljenovic

Wade John Davey

Zachariah John Hewitt

Dallas John Shipley

Dean Auguste William Sands

Louis Blake Sheriff

Tanya May Whittaker

Lauren Jessica Hart

Kristopher Mitchell Mclachlan

Tyler-James John Jackson

Cori-Daine Craig Dickinson

Troy Peter Gould

Paul Bruce Williams

Phillip Albert James Thaiday

Ryan Martin Metzroth

Dayle William Arlt

Shireen Boler

Donnald Edward Pittman

Shannon John Hinchey

Aaron John Spencer

Geoffrey Michael Lafsky

Dylan John Krauss

Gjymiah Jordan Priestley

Mishaal Ashneel Kumar

Jeffrey John Gomes

Michael Anthony Allan

Christopher Lee Hawes

Joanne Elizabeth Ashworth

Michael Anthony Felsch

Nicholas Anthony Mccartney

John Paul Attard

Benjamin Joseph Platts

Joanne Elizabeth Mison

Jayden Joseph Sadowski

Ashley Ian Geddes

Ashlie Shannon Shailea Blay-De Ross

Mitchell Brendan Roginson

Michael Anthony Boyd

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 15

