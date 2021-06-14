Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Here is a list of matters listed at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.
Here is a list of matters listed at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.
News

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, June 14

by Staff writers
14th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lindsey Ann Rosemary Mastroieni

David James Rankin

Tia Jazmin Watt

Tyson Jeffrey Ellis

Matthew Dean Powell

William Donald Doughty

Bradley James Lawson

Christopher Robert Boyd

Kaden James Michell

Azeem Raymond Gamble

Aaron Demos

Misty Rose Adella Philippi

William John Popata

Daniel Neville Tully

Nicholas Dean Thompson

Glenn John Wilson

Daniel Edward Iafeta

Hayden James Robinson

Natasha Ann Margaret Kaye

Zachary Robert Kolm

Eleisha Johnson

Daniel Charles Sichter

Sean Richard Watson

Michael David Holmes

Jamie Sue Duncan

Samantha Joy Lennon

Abdirahaman Abukar

Callum Joseph Radcliffe

Korey Stephen Stennings

Mathew Adam Jade Whittaker

Dale George Johnson

Yyaell Jalini Zara Myers

Alexia Anne Bailey

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, June 14

gladstone court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

        News For 140 years, we’ve covered the Gladstone region with passion and pride because we’re locals and we live here.

        • 14th Jun 2021 6:32 AM
        Humble Gladstone Vinnies volunteer for 20+ years awarded OAM

        Premium Content Humble Gladstone Vinnies volunteer for 20+ years awarded OAM

        News “If somebody comes in and asks for help, it’s not for me to judge whether they need...

        Renewable energy rise to see CQ family bills slashed

        Premium Content Renewable energy rise to see CQ family bills slashed

        Environment Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) confirmed regional Queensland households...

        Salvation Army Gladstone deliver water out west

        Premium Content Salvation Army Gladstone deliver water out west

        News “There’s not much we can do, except wait for it to rain.”