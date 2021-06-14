Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, June 14

Here is a list of matters listed at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Here is a list of matters listed at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lindsey Ann Rosemary Mastroieni

David James Rankin

Tia Jazmin Watt

Tyson Jeffrey Ellis

Matthew Dean Powell

William Donald Doughty

Bradley James Lawson

Christopher Robert Boyd

Kaden James Michell

Azeem Raymond Gamble

Aaron Demos

Misty Rose Adella Philippi

William John Popata

Daniel Neville Tully

Nicholas Dean Thompson

Glenn John Wilson

Daniel Edward Iafeta

Hayden James Robinson

Natasha Ann Margaret Kaye

Zachary Robert Kolm

Eleisha Johnson

Daniel Charles Sichter

Sean Richard Watson

Michael David Holmes

Jamie Sue Duncan

Samantha Joy Lennon

Abdirahaman Abukar

Callum Joseph Radcliffe

Korey Stephen Stennings

Mathew Adam Jade Whittaker

Dale George Johnson

Yyaell Jalini Zara Myers

Alexia Anne Bailey

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, June 14