Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court June 10

Here is a list of matters listed at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Thursday.
by Staff writers
10th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Luke Douglas Gentry-Pike

Graham Trevor Hartley

Jasmine Louise Webster

Darrell Leslie George Williams

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Thursday, June 10

