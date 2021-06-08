Menu
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
7th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Darrin Paul Till

Wayne Lesley Clay

Jonathan William Popp

Bilyanna Joan Beezley

Joel Raymond Betts-Murray

Hedley Cecil Brian Atkinson

Oliver Jack Carbery

Phillip Albert James Thaiday

Michael James Gordon

Jamie Sue Duncan

Steven Scott Neill

Mathew Adam Jade Whittaker

Kory Wayne Nicholson

Andrew Sidney Koosney

Corna Viljoen

Brett Leigh Cassidy

Nathan Wade Smith

Derek Duncan Pengelly

Magen Lynn Stubbs

Dean Bolt

Cameron Robert Alan Noy

Cree-Elizabeth Marcia Ezekiela

Blake Norman Parry

Richard Cedric Ingra

Justine Elizabeth Farmer

James George Demarco

Angela Marie Pershouse

Selina Anne Lamond

Craig Adam Woodrow

Matthew John Coyle

Steven Walter Hellwig

Scott Robert Morrison

Tiaan Burger

Gary James Forrest

Joshua Blackman

Jessica Ann Whickham

Ellie Jay Jenvey

Peter Mathew Jordan-Edwards

Robert James Mcgreevy

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, June 7

