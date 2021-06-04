Menu
Here is a list of matters listed at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.
News

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, June 4

by Staff writers
4th Jun 2021 8:08 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Samuel James Galvin

Erika Louise Oakes

Guy Raymond Pask

Cody Russell Tauwhare

Graeme Francis Watt

Mallisa Elizabeth Wright

Susan Caroline Wright

Keenan Mark Peirce

Joshua Mark Coleman

Elisha Payne

Dominic Craig Ryan

Jaime Troy Turner

Christopher William Myers

Jazz Devon Broughton

Andrew Stanley Dunn

Rebecca Rachelle Maddin

Aaron Andrew Channell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, June 4

