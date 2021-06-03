Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, June 3
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, June 3

by Staff writers
3rd Jun 2021 7:36 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Michael John Hardy

