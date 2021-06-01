FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Brodie James Maw
Cody Russell Tauwhare
Jonathan William Popp
Conlan James Kapay
Lesley Lisa Erasmus
Owen Craig Putman
Lisa Malvene Hinchcliffe-Rahley
Matti James Kujanpaa
Joseph Frederick Drumm
Michael Sean Ashman
John James Pholi
Trent Michael Fuchs
Lawrence George Hayes
Amanda Jayne Foster
Steven George Little
Adam Lance Maynard
Peter James Wood
Phillip John Cox
Timothy Stephen Broughton
Cody Patricia Marie Roberts
Tracey Leanne James
Lewis Rangu Te Ao Captain Chapman
Sophie Clare Sweetland
Samantha Maree Duggan
Kiarn Marcus Hori Wade
Luke John Blackman
Colin Brent Wickham
Andrew Peter Mclean Morris
Alan Leslie Keane
Cherissma Elvera Blackman
Zackariah Phillip Cossie Waterton
Thomas Frederick George Economidis
Angkamuthi Charlie
Alexander Neal Jeynes
Andre Stephen Rice
Tracey Maree Beeston
Melissa Grace Boland
Peter Mario Lanzon
Ryan Michael Mckeough
Makhela Jayne Strandquist
Ethan James Young
Haedyn O'Connor
Joel Ian O'Connor
Lachlan Paul Mytchell West
Tiffany Ann Allwood
Ashton Douglas Barnes
Gaige Jackson Marks
Coral Barrylyn Quinell Southee
Kiarna Lee Pobjoy
Kenneth John Pershouse
Brenton John Heineger
Mikkayla Jean Hausheer
Meg Samantha-Kate Davis
Christopher John Lamb
Takoko Dianne O'Chin
Michael Bernard Luke Delta
Allen Michael Franklin
Aaron Demos
Bryana Faye Morrissey
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 1