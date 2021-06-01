FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Brodie James Maw

Cody Russell Tauwhare

Jonathan William Popp

Conlan James Kapay

Lesley Lisa Erasmus

Owen Craig Putman

Lisa Malvene Hinchcliffe-Rahley

Matti James Kujanpaa

Joseph Frederick Drumm

Michael Sean Ashman

John James Pholi

Trent Michael Fuchs

Lawrence George Hayes

Amanda Jayne Foster

Steven George Little

Adam Lance Maynard

Peter James Wood

Phillip John Cox

Timothy Stephen Broughton

Cody Patricia Marie Roberts

Tracey Leanne James

Lewis Rangu Te Ao Captain Chapman

Sophie Clare Sweetland

Samantha Maree Duggan

Kiarn Marcus Hori Wade

Luke John Blackman

Colin Brent Wickham

Andrew Peter Mclean Morris

Alan Leslie Keane

Cherissma Elvera Blackman

Zackariah Phillip Cossie Waterton

Thomas Frederick George Economidis

Angkamuthi Charlie

Alexander Neal Jeynes

Andre Stephen Rice

Tracey Maree Beeston

Melissa Grace Boland

Peter Mario Lanzon

Ryan Michael Mckeough

Makhela Jayne Strandquist

Ethan James Young

Haedyn O'Connor

Joel Ian O'Connor

Lachlan Paul Mytchell West

Tiffany Ann Allwood

Ashton Douglas Barnes

Gaige Jackson Marks

Coral Barrylyn Quinell Southee

Kiarna Lee Pobjoy

Kenneth John Pershouse

Brenton John Heineger

Mikkayla Jean Hausheer

Meg Samantha-Kate Davis

Christopher John Lamb

Takoko Dianne O'Chin

Michael Bernard Luke Delta

Allen Michael Franklin

Aaron Demos

Bryana Faye Morrissey

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 1