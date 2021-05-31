Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, May 31
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
31st May 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Dwayne Lawrence Lingwoodock

Edward James Thomson

Cameo Jane Bennett

Taylor James Ryan

Joanne Dale Maxwell

Cameron Anthony Hill

Michael Roy Mathews

Cori-Daine Craig Dickinson

Kiarn Marcus Hori Wade

Brett Andrew Hartshorn

Benjamin Justin Boss

James Leslie Fitzpatrick

Graham Matthew Riley

Edward Laslo Hector

Allan Richard Marold

Samantha Lee Macey

Daniel John Langridge

Emily-Jayde Maree Hampton

Michael John Langridge

Christabel Ruth Warren

Derren Victor Hindmarsh

Adam Leslie Jukes

Kiattisak Phangkhabut

Dallas John Shipley

Michelle Evelyn Bezuidenhout

David Ross Auty

Sharny Lee Whittaker

Denis Alan Brittain

Robert John Muller

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, May 31

