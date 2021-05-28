FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Keith William Neeves
Roger Donald Roy Butcher
Nathan Kurtis Reese
Stephen James Smith
Cole Matthew Duggan
Michael Terence Trafford
Edward Joseph Grimwood
Kiara Tehya Stanton
Michael James Gordon
Jake Wayne Peter Purcell
Kelly Louise Peirce
Ronald James Davies
Gabriel John Neivandt
Breeanna Antoinette Cook
Steven George Bishop
Aaron Paul Eilola
Luke Daniel Donoghue
Sarah Louise Barber
Breeanna Cook
Steven Troy Hansen
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, May 28