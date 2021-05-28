FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, May 28

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Keith William Neeves

Roger Donald Roy Butcher

Nathan Kurtis Reese

Stephen James Smith

Cole Matthew Duggan

Michael Terence Trafford

Edward Joseph Grimwood

Kiara Tehya Stanton

Michael James Gordon

Jake Wayne Peter Purcell

Kelly Louise Peirce

Ronald James Davies

Gabriel John Neivandt

Breeanna Antoinette Cook

Steven George Bishop

Aaron Paul Eilola

Luke Daniel Donoghue

Sarah Louise Barber

Breeanna Cook

Steven Troy Hansen

