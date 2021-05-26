Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, May 26
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
26th May 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Joshua Ben Gumowski

Michael Shaw

Vivian Arthur Fiedler

Gladstone Engineering Alliance Incorporated

Leon Shane Yow Yeh

Zack Adam M Young

Gabrielle Nelvandt

Shkiya Damon Turner

Amelia Denise Geesu

Mardie Martin

Lachlan David Mcalpine

