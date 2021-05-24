Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, May 24
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
24th May 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jordan Peter Scott

Joel Raymond Betts-Murray

Janet Lucas

Christian John Barlow

Joshua Blackman

Brett Andrew Wilson

Michael John Hardy

Bryce Anthony Radunz

Tristan Malcolm Litzow

Allen Michael Franklin

Jacqueline Belinda Hindmarsh

Rebecca Anne Horan

Cherie Margaret Malcolm

Zane Michael Jaenke

Phillip John Walker

Alexia Anne Bailey

Annette Louise Holland

Victoria Frances Sheedy

Darion Brock Ford

Michael Scott Ferry

Dianne Maree Volke

Toko-Harieta Maki

Rodney Kenneth Berry

James George Demarco

Kaiyne Brandon Gill

Michael James Robinson

Lee Durham Pavlov

Andrew William Stronach

Leon Shane Yow Yeh

Benjamin Jonathan Joseph Zammit

Felicity Evonne Atkinson

Bradley James Bickford

Mark Stewart Ellwood

Lincoln Roy Costelloe

Edward Joseph Grimwood

Jessica Ann Whickham

Jason Clive Schrader

Brett Geoffrey Carter

Scott Macfarlane Bromly

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, May 24

