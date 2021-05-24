FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Jordan Peter Scott
Joel Raymond Betts-Murray
Janet Lucas
Christian John Barlow
Joshua Blackman
Brett Andrew Wilson
Michael John Hardy
Bryce Anthony Radunz
Tristan Malcolm Litzow
Allen Michael Franklin
Jacqueline Belinda Hindmarsh
Rebecca Anne Horan
Cherie Margaret Malcolm
Zane Michael Jaenke
Phillip John Walker
Alexia Anne Bailey
Annette Louise Holland
Victoria Frances Sheedy
Darion Brock Ford
Michael Scott Ferry
Dianne Maree Volke
Toko-Harieta Maki
Rodney Kenneth Berry
James George Demarco
Kaiyne Brandon Gill
Michael James Robinson
Lee Durham Pavlov
Andrew William Stronach
Leon Shane Yow Yeh
Benjamin Jonathan Joseph Zammit
Felicity Evonne Atkinson
Bradley James Bickford
Mark Stewart Ellwood
Lincoln Roy Costelloe
Edward Joseph Grimwood
Jessica Ann Whickham
Jason Clive Schrader
Brett Geoffrey Carter
Scott Macfarlane Bromly
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, May 24