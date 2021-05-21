FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, May 21

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, May 21

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Tanisha-Lei Joelleene Kaye

Kevin Douglas Anderson

Rick Allen Appleby

Lindsay Jay Salam

Corey John Auckram-Carney

Lashay Edith Rose Morrison

Shane Vincent Blundell

Matthew Glenn Hardstaff

Magen Lynn Stubbs

Scott Graham Paterson

Gjymiah Jordan Priestley

Matthew Allan Middleton

Tanisha-Lei Kaye

Corey John Carney-Auckram

Anthony David Stibbards

Kelly Louise Peirce

Alana Maree Parks

Gregory John Hughes

Jake Wayne Peter Purcell

Tasha Ann Lennon

Amelia Denise Geesu

Latanne Juan Doak

Kooraweena Naomi Johnson

Mark Edward Nowlan

Alan Thompson

James Aden Pike

Kyle Boney

Jonathan William Popp

Michael James Gordon

Tiger-Lily Rose Bauer

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, May 21