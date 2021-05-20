Menu
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
20th May 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Dean Francis Baron

Warren Leon Harris

Shayne Williams

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 20

 

