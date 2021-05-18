Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 18
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
18th May 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Locklen Alexander Sheehy

Ryan David Hoffmann

Charles Patrick Ramsay

Mallisa Elizabeth Wright

Jordan Michael Connor

Darion Brock Ford

Casey Lee Marr

Katelyn Louise Paige Randall

Katelin Renee Schafer

Alana Taylar Doyle

Ryan Graham Nayda

Glen Malcolm Rolph

Kristie Lee Atkinson

Wayne Alfred Guy

Nathan Edward Lawrence Caldera

Derek James Colley

Felicity Evonne Atkinson

Steven Walter Hellwig

Abigail Jane Jerwood

Kylie Yvonne Williams

Ricky James Jackson

Paul Daniel Carroll

Luke James Thompson

Scott Wilson Weatherby

Clinton James Pirritt

Stacey Renee Tomljenovic

Ethan James Young

Brent William Granzien

Keenan Mark Peirce

Nadine Grace Maher

Robert Charles Heath

Bryce Lee Mckinley

Takoko Dianne O'Chin

Alex Peter Kassulke

Rueben James Baillie

Trevor Alan Alcorn

John Robert Gordon

Michael Anthony Allan

Elijah James Tabb

Tanya Louise Thurston

Alana Jane Wemyss

Leigh Anthony Taylor

Justin William Wallace

Bailey Nisbet

Bradley James Bickford

Eleisha Johnson

Samuel Roderick King

Warren Martin Wright

Katrina Maree Hill

Peter Mathew Jordan-Edwards

Darrin Paul Till

Ashley Jean Hansen

Loretta Joyce Rhoden

Anthony Jon Edgerton

James Joseph Moodie

Steven Bruce Robinson

Kerry Walter Sutherland

Andrew Lynton Haines

Phillip Joseph Mammone

Brendan James Masters

Damion Alexander Mcintosh

Michelle Evelyn Bezuidenhout

Kane Jarvis

Megan Jean Freeman

Dominick Francis Haines

