Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, May 17
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
17th May 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Rowan Gary Bradshaw

Mathew Adam Jade Whittaker

William John Popata

Taylor James Ryan

Brian Timothy Delaney

Kimberly Nichole Morris

Jon Cameron Heyden

Daniel Neville Tully

Ivana Cavlovic

Craig Adam Woodrow

Damian Wayne Melksham

Troy Matthew Alexander

Eleisha Johnson

Aaron Richard Grant-Iramu

Natasha Ann Margaret Kaye

Karliea Rose Marie Adams

Carmellia Val Green

Brett Andrew Hartshorn

Mark Leslie Gordon

Kade Anthony Thomas Kober

Shontae Rose Johnson

Caine Mark Conlan

Andrew Stanley Dunn

Ebony Grace Fallon

Shane Anthony Prestwidge

Stacey Marree Zuch

Henry Faustino Mabini

Moesha Gayden Geremain Pryor

Allan Richard Marold

Hayden James Robinson

Allan John Clark

Michael John Hardy

Joshua Luke Scott

Dallas John Shipley

Cree-Elizabeth Marcia Ezekiela

Darren Kevin Corr

Amanda Jane Hindmarsh

Matthew John Coyle

Tyrone Liam Feldman

Cody Patricia Marie Roberts

Quinton Jerome Quakawoot

Gary Arthur Hall

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, May 17

