Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, May 12
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
12th May 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Sonny Michael Foley

Mark Anthony Bailey

Wayne Andrew Joseph Foley

Franklin Godfrey Casey

Kiri Jade Maree Ezekiela

Andy Charles Melksham

Jason Colin Hill

Neil Collin Smith

Cody Patricia Marie Roberts

