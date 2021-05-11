FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 11

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kyle Ronald Alexander

Christian Mark Fabre

Leasa Jane Taylor

Anthony Maurice Kenneth Mickelo

Jack David Dittman

Chanel Hanley

Wade John Davey

John Edward Gablonski

Vicky Lee Hudson

Nathan Daniel James Warburton

Adrian Peter Waller

Nathan Scott Findling

Darrell Mcnaughton

Michael Paul Fleming

Russell Warren Mossman

Steven Jon Ellis

Christopher William Myers

Jay Conan Marsh

Joshua Bryan Fields

Belinda Jayne Pollock

Rebecca May White

Chanel Evette Handly

Brennen Michael Brown

Angus Colin Redway

Peter James Buchanan

Michael Leigh Shorthouse

Michael Bernard Luke Delta

John Jason Bartle

Denis Alan Brittain

Kerry June Trotter

Karina Margaret Bourke

Geoffrey Michael Lafsky

Krystal Margaret Carolyn Moon

Aarron Mark Aldworth

Cassandra Lee French

Catherine Jane Elder

Guy Raymond Pask

Brett Andrew Ritter

Tiaan Burger

Rebecca Marie Geard

Dean Bolt

Sean William Stimson

Raymond James Metcalfe

Steven Scott Neill

Meg Samantha-Kate Davis

Shawn Albert Johnson

Krystal Margaret Carolyn Weis

Emily-Jayde Maree Hampton

Kyle James Todd

Kym Leanne Mcdonald

David Ross Auty

Shane Douglas Menzies

Lauren Jessica Hart

Shannon Clifford Harris

Emily Gertrude Conroy

Daniel Haymen Hoad

David James Nichols

Monicque Therese Sharman

Cody Blake Barkle

Kyle Andrew Jaenke

Jack Anthony Alexander

Andre Stephen Rice

Ashlie Shannon Shailea Blay-De Ross

Isaiah Joseph Atkinson

John Paul Attard

Steven George Bishop

Nicholas Anthony Mccartney

Phillip Albert James Thaiday

Shane Robert Brooker

Aura-Jayd Atlanta Mccahill

Susan Caroline Wright

Richard John Ibbotson Jnr

Gavin Christopher Saylor

Jason Patrick Raby

Harold John White

Caine Mark Conlan

Jonathan William Popp

Pauline Catherine Scrimgeour

Scott Robert Morrison

Brian Timothy Delaney

Cherissma Elvera Blackman

Bradley Noble Frost

Zac David Mccormick

