FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, May 10

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kyle David Stein

Ezra David Gregory Joe Yow Yeh

Robert Christopher Kent

William James Lennon

Angela Marie Pershouse

Dylan Benjamin Yeoman

Jacob Kailen Barker

James George Demarco

Benjamin Jon Houston

Dominick Francis Haines

Abdirahaman Abukar

Tyson Jeffrey Ellis

Michelle Evelyn Bezuidenhout

Kooraweena Naomi Johnson

Rowan Gary Bradshaw

Nicholas Jake Downie

Nathan Edward Lawrence Caldera

Melissa Anne Johnson

Justin James Blackman

Bryen-Jon Foster

Stacy Therease Sharrad

Joshua Joseph Robinson

Marcela Andrea Quidel-Mahoney

Adam Leslie Jukes

Kory Wayne Nicholson

Natasha Ann Margaret Kaye

Nicholas Dean Thompson

Damien Norman Estreich

Christopher John Crawford

Andy Charles Melksham

Quinton Jerome Quakawoot

Brett Andrew Hartshorn

Dallas John Shipley

Azeem Raymond Gamble

Cree-Elizabeth Marcia Ezekiela

Taylor James Ryan

Bilyanna Joan Beezley

Matthew Dean Powell

Cameo Jane Bennett

Geno Anaru Van Zyl

Carmellia Val Green

