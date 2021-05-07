FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Mark Stewart Ellwood
Jamie John Blake
Nathan Scott Findling
Paul Anthony Christopher
Kaiden Ryan Davies
Dominic Craig Ryan
Ryan James Ward
Kodi Louise Bowen
Rebecca Rachelle Maddin
Michael Donald Meiers
Elisha Payne
Michael James Cole
Tausika Matthew Tapera
Cody Russell Tauwhare
Boe-Daniel Lanard Blunt
Peter Lee Midgely
David John Roberts
Zachary Allan Lewis
Wayne Michael Walsh
Scott Macfarlane Bromly
Jaime Troy Turner
Lindsay Jay Salam
Allira Jane Griffiths
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, May 7