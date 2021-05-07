Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, May 7
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
7th May 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Mark Stewart Ellwood

Jamie John Blake

Nathan Scott Findling

Paul Anthony Christopher

Kaiden Ryan Davies

Dominic Craig Ryan

Ryan James Ward

Kodi Louise Bowen

Rebecca Rachelle Maddin

Michael Donald Meiers

Elisha Payne

Michael James Cole

Tausika Matthew Tapera

Cody Russell Tauwhare

Boe-Daniel Lanard Blunt

Peter Lee Midgely

David John Roberts

Zachary Allan Lewis

Wayne Michael Walsh

Scott Macfarlane Bromly

Jaime Troy Turner

Lindsay Jay Salam

Allira Jane Griffiths

