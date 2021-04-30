FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shane Willis Stones

Daniel Robert Cain

Cole Matthew Duggan

Benjamin William Jenkins

James Christopher Brown

Gil Halili Tirona

Daryal John Baker

Robert James Byron

Steven Jon Ellis

Gareth Robert Dobson

Samantha Joy Lennon

Gary Arthur Hall

Stephen James Smith

Kelly Gail Miller

Keith James Blanch

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, April 30