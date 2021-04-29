Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 29
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
29th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Robert John Williams

Kyle Boney

Corey John Auckram-Carney

Kerrid John Hayburn

David Matthew Louis Popp

Mitchell Alexander Steven Watson

Mitchell Gordon Mark

Cindy Anita Wells

Corey John Carney-Auckram

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 29

