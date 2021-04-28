Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 28
FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
28th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Haedyn O'Connor

Joseph Frederick Drumm

Isaiah Joseph Atkinson

Shane Willis Stones

Adam John Wakefield

Joel Ian O'Connor

William Bruce Moore

Rhys James

Jason Alan Wilds

Kristopher James Shipley

William John Popata

