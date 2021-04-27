FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Zachary Victor Hicks

Joel Maskell

Ronald James Cox

Simone Therese Aldridge

Isaiah Joseph Atkinson

Allan John Clark

Ben-Liam Forster

Matthew Allan Middleton

Kade Anthony Thomas Kober

Jake Wayne Peter Purcell

James Auda

Dianne Maree Volke

Charles Patrick Ramsay

Andrew William Stronach

Patricia Lea-Anne Morrison

Angela Marie Pershouse

Contessa Leigh Marie Richardson

Tony Ralph Franicevic

Karl Ferdinand Laber

Jesse John Allwood-Beling

Robert Brandon Lee

Lashay Edith Rose Morrison

John Jason Bartle

Christian Mark Fabre

Peter Mario Lanzon

Jack Daniel Marcello

Mathew Adam Jade Whittaker

Michael John Hardy

Jonathan William Popp

Michael Patrick Lennon

Scott Graham Paterson

Adam John Wakefield

Robert James Byron

Bailey Keith Gilbert

Joel Lloyd Colonel

Lachlan Michael James King

Sonny Michael Foley

Kevin Douglas Anderson

Nicholas Mather

Phillip John Walker

Emily Jane Moore

Shane Vincent Blundell

Kyle Boney

Brent Paul Griffin

Cori-Daine Craig Dickinson

Robert Christopher Kent

Geoffrey Michael Lafsky

Luke Ian Mclean

Graeme Francis Watt

Tiger-Lily Rose Bauer

David Marshall Hamilton

Helena Patricia Oneil

Matthew Glenn Hardstaff

Taylor James Ryan

Victoria Frances Sheedy

Shane Willis Stones

Matthew James Pershouse

Ethan John Lowe

Ronald James Davies

Mikkayla Jean Hausheer

Darion Brock Ford

Jenny-Anne Nichols

Steven Bruce Robinson

Christopher Andrew Van-Der-Schoot

Tyrone Liam Feldman

Gillian Holly Nielsen

Alan Thompson

Boe-Daniel Lanard Blunt

Ricky William Stanley Highley

Aaron Paul Eilola

Alana Maree Parks

Latanne Juan Doak

James Aden Pike

Rodney Kenneth Berry

Joel David Henry Bradbury

Alan Peter James Pattison

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 27