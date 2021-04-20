Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 20
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
20th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Sarah Louise Barber

Peter Chionis

Gregory Myles Nichols

Brenton James Reilly

Kevin James Glossop

Troy Peter Gould

Brett Wayne Spence

Anthony Maurice Kenneth Mickelo

Shireen Boler

Timothy Grant Doyle

Taylor James Ryan

Alice Frances Constantine

Ashton Douglas Barnes

Demi Jalease Blake

Kenneth John Pershouse

Mallisa Elizabeth Wright

Darrin Paul Till

Scott Robert Pickup

Kerry James Black

Sophie Clare Sweetland

Jake Allan Popp

Stacey Renee Tomljenovic

Todd Lesley Szepanowski

Daniel Jean Noel Bastin

Adele Dawn Heidrich

Ethan Patane

Jane Deborah Van Meegen

Marc Lee Goldson

Gabriel John Neivandt

Thelma Margaret Tams

Wade Howard Young

Alana Taylar Doyle

Bryce Anthony Radunz

Christopher Allan Hickson

Shawn Albert Johnson

Lynda Jane Joannidis

Ross Edward Randles

Thomas Frederick George Economidis

Brenton John Heineger

Cree-Elizabeth Marcia Ezekiela

Jacqueline Desley Stewart

Peter James Buchanan

Tanya Louise Thurston

Matthew Lionel Anderson

Dylan Leslie Ashe

John Robert Gordon

Kimberly Nichole Morris

Kara-Lee Patricia Fensom

Michael Sean Ashman

Amanda Jayne Foster

Sean William Stimson

Timothy John Stanley

Ebony Carmel Williamson

Trevor Alan Alcorn

Kiara Tehya Stanton

Steven Bruce Robinson

Kurt William Brittain

Estelle Lenore Yow Yeh

Trevor Thomas Anderson

Bill Mcauley

Jyde Shaun Dwyer

Michael Leigh Shorthouse

Steven George Bishop

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 20

