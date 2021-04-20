FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Sarah Louise Barber
Peter Chionis
Gregory Myles Nichols
Brenton James Reilly
Kevin James Glossop
Troy Peter Gould
Brett Wayne Spence
Anthony Maurice Kenneth Mickelo
Shireen Boler
Timothy Grant Doyle
Taylor James Ryan
Alice Frances Constantine
Ashton Douglas Barnes
Demi Jalease Blake
Kenneth John Pershouse
Mallisa Elizabeth Wright
Darrin Paul Till
Scott Robert Pickup
Kerry James Black
Sophie Clare Sweetland
Jake Allan Popp
Stacey Renee Tomljenovic
Todd Lesley Szepanowski
Daniel Jean Noel Bastin
Adele Dawn Heidrich
Ethan Patane
Jane Deborah Van Meegen
Marc Lee Goldson
Gabriel John Neivandt
Thelma Margaret Tams
Wade Howard Young
Alana Taylar Doyle
Bryce Anthony Radunz
Christopher Allan Hickson
Shawn Albert Johnson
Lynda Jane Joannidis
Ross Edward Randles
Thomas Frederick George Economidis
Brenton John Heineger
Cree-Elizabeth Marcia Ezekiela
Jacqueline Desley Stewart
Peter James Buchanan
Tanya Louise Thurston
Matthew Lionel Anderson
Dylan Leslie Ashe
John Robert Gordon
Kimberly Nichole Morris
Kara-Lee Patricia Fensom
Michael Sean Ashman
Amanda Jayne Foster
Sean William Stimson
Timothy John Stanley
Ebony Carmel Williamson
Trevor Alan Alcorn
Kiara Tehya Stanton
Steven Bruce Robinson
Kurt William Brittain
Estelle Lenore Yow Yeh
Trevor Thomas Anderson
Bill Mcauley
Jyde Shaun Dwyer
Michael Leigh Shorthouse
Steven George Bishop
