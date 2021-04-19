FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Phanuel Kaboro
Scott Thomas Lee
Adam Fermo
Jordan Peter Scott
Daniel Robert Timms
Jaise Shane Allen
Stacy Therease Sharrad
Mark Mircea Mahanets
Sebastian Willem Gaiten Penning
Geno Anaru Van Zyl
Tod Berry
Toko-Harieta Maki
Michael Anthony Allan
Daryal John Baker
Mitchell Gordon Mark
Ronald Anthony Azzopardi
Keith James Blanch
Brodie James Maw
Lauren Jessica Hart
John James Pholi
Aaron Steven Sim
Craig Adam Woodrow
Owen Craig Putman
Quinton Jerome Quakawoot
Jessica Amy Quinn
David Richard Knaggs
Dat Cheung
Steven Jon Ellis
Patrick Micheal Harding Dorrington
Emma Vanessa Williams
Megan Marie Krauss
Wade John Davey
Brian James Burr
John Bradley De Graaf
Contessa Leigh Marie Richardson
Ivana Cavlovic
Mark Leslie Gordon
Vadi Patrice Rogan
Benjamin Jonathan Joseph Zammit
Jody Edith Audrey Strangways
Felicity Evonne Atkinson
Lincoln Roy Costelloe
Ashley Ian Geddes
Richard John Ibbotson Jnr
Michael Andrew Kelly
Kelly Gail Miller
Emma Paige Watson
Troy Matthew Alexander
Kooraweena Naomi Johnson
Darrell Leslie George Williams
Jyolnar Terryll Noogi Malone-Fisher
Hayden James Robinson
Edward Joseph Grimwood
David John Sitters
Gil Halili Tirona
Ryan John Lambert
Alexia Anne Bailey
Nathan Michael Dawes
Nicholas Dean Thompson
Lachlan Thomas Hoare
Brett Andrew Wilson
Steven George Bishop
Harley Hunt
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, April 19