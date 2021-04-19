FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Phanuel Kaboro

Scott Thomas Lee

Adam Fermo

Jordan Peter Scott

Daniel Robert Timms

Jaise Shane Allen

Stacy Therease Sharrad

Mark Mircea Mahanets

Sebastian Willem Gaiten Penning

Geno Anaru Van Zyl

Tod Berry

Toko-Harieta Maki

Michael Anthony Allan

Daryal John Baker

Mitchell Gordon Mark

Ronald Anthony Azzopardi

Keith James Blanch

Brodie James Maw

Lauren Jessica Hart

John James Pholi

Aaron Steven Sim

Craig Adam Woodrow

Owen Craig Putman

Quinton Jerome Quakawoot

Jessica Amy Quinn

David Richard Knaggs

Dat Cheung

Steven Jon Ellis

Patrick Micheal Harding Dorrington

Emma Vanessa Williams

Megan Marie Krauss

Wade John Davey

Brian James Burr

John Bradley De Graaf

Contessa Leigh Marie Richardson

Ivana Cavlovic

Mark Leslie Gordon

Vadi Patrice Rogan

Benjamin Jonathan Joseph Zammit

Jody Edith Audrey Strangways

Felicity Evonne Atkinson

Lincoln Roy Costelloe

Ashley Ian Geddes

Richard John Ibbotson Jnr

Michael Andrew Kelly

Kelly Gail Miller

Emma Paige Watson

Troy Matthew Alexander

Kooraweena Naomi Johnson

Darrell Leslie George Williams

Jyolnar Terryll Noogi Malone-Fisher

Hayden James Robinson

Edward Joseph Grimwood

David John Sitters

Gil Halili Tirona

Ryan John Lambert

Alexia Anne Bailey

Nathan Michael Dawes

Nicholas Dean Thompson

Lachlan Thomas Hoare

Brett Andrew Wilson

Steven George Bishop

Harley Hunt

