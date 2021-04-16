FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Kristie Lee Atkinson
Valerie May Vaughan
Terrence John Smith
Michael Scott Ferry
James Christopher Brown
Serra Jan Pania Warren
Brendon Beecham Edward Taylor
Blake Fredrick Martin
Toni Leone Dalziell
Peter John Micheal Forrester
Christopher Michael Ebsworth
Leo Darnell Rebel
William John Popata
Dominick Francis Haines
Phillip Albert James Thaiday
Joshua Mark Coleman
Christopher William Weeks
Dillon Edward Albert Ferguson
Lleyton Sam Olzard
Robert James Byron
Scott Wilson Weatherby
Shannon John Hinchey
Simone Therese Aldridge
Emily Jane Robinson
Emma Vanessa Williams
Rowan Gary Bradshaw
Raymond Edward Little
Samantha Joy Lennon
Kaylah Marie Welsh
Dallas John Shipley
Latanne Juan Doak
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, April 16