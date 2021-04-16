Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, April 16
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
16th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kristie Lee Atkinson

Valerie May Vaughan

Terrence John Smith

Michael Scott Ferry

James Christopher Brown

Serra Jan Pania Warren

Brendon Beecham Edward Taylor

Blake Fredrick Martin

Toni Leone Dalziell

Peter John Micheal Forrester

Christopher Michael Ebsworth

Leo Darnell Rebel

William John Popata

Dominick Francis Haines

Phillip Albert James Thaiday

Joshua Mark Coleman

Christopher William Weeks

Dillon Edward Albert Ferguson

Lleyton Sam Olzard

Robert James Byron

Scott Wilson Weatherby

Shannon John Hinchey

Simone Therese Aldridge

Emily Jane Robinson

Emma Vanessa Williams

Rowan Gary Bradshaw

Raymond Edward Little

Samantha Joy Lennon

Kaylah Marie Welsh

Dallas John Shipley

Latanne Juan Doak

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, April 16

