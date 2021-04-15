FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Meegan Lee Peirce

Alana Maree Parks

Geoffrey Michael Lafsky

Gareth Robert Dobson

Craig Allan Bath

Cindy Lee Noffke

Rebbekkah Kymberly Cutayar

Jazz Devon Broughton

Steven Walter Hellwig

Jyrome Peterson

Nathan Kurtis Reese

Stephen James Smith

Jade Houghton

Kade Anthony Thomas Kober

Ashley Jane Job

Thomas William Grahame

Kristopher James Shipley

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 15