FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jermaine Robert Roland Pryor

Charmaine Rose Weimer

Michael John Bagnall

Christine Louise Morris

Lincoln John Tomlinson

Thomas James Twigg

Katrina Maree Hill

Jason Alan Wilds

Riley John Wise

Craig Abbott

Brennen Michael Brown

Christopher Andrew Van-Der-Schoot

Justin Woodrow

Bradley Paul Mitchell

Justin Thomasson

Crystal Vyanne Thomsen

Alan Scott Nelson

Mikkayla Jean Hausheer

Xander Stephen Richard Crowe

Kristian Joseph William Smith

Max Peter Dawson

Troy Damien Williams

Michael Sean Ashman

Letecia Birgitte Jensen

Max William Fien

Samuel James Galvin

Brian Adrian Lawes

Tristan Trevor Martin

Katelin Renee Schafer

David James Rankin

Shane Ambrose Yowyeh

Dylan Robert Andrew Bromilow

Rachel Michelle Pomare

Bilyanna Joan Beezley

Scott Alexander Luhrs

Glenn John Wilson

Shane Anthony Prestwidge

Joel Raymond Betts-Murray

Adrianus Marinus Kist

Kerrid John Hayburn

Ricky James Jackson

Mark Edward Nowlan

Timothy John Stanley

Mackenzie Rhiannon Clunes

Kaiden Ryan Davies

Danny Joseph Brodie

Glen Malcolm Rolph

Rebecca Anne Horan

Graham Matthew Riley

Travis Dale Behn

Christian Mark Fabre

Casey Lee Marr

Emily-Jayde Maree Hampton

Kerrin Robert Ibell

Rebecca Marrigje De Looze

David Ross Auty

Breeanna Antoinette Cook

Dillon Edward Albert Ferguson

Jason Scott

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, April 12