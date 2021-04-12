FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Jermaine Robert Roland Pryor
Charmaine Rose Weimer
Michael John Bagnall
Christine Louise Morris
Lincoln John Tomlinson
Thomas James Twigg
Katrina Maree Hill
Jason Alan Wilds
Riley John Wise
Craig Abbott
Brennen Michael Brown
Christopher Andrew Van-Der-Schoot
Justin Woodrow
Bradley Paul Mitchell
Justin Thomasson
Crystal Vyanne Thomsen
Alan Scott Nelson
Mikkayla Jean Hausheer
Xander Stephen Richard Crowe
Kristian Joseph William Smith
Max Peter Dawson
Troy Damien Williams
Michael Sean Ashman
Letecia Birgitte Jensen
Max William Fien
Samuel James Galvin
Brian Adrian Lawes
Tristan Trevor Martin
Katelin Renee Schafer
David James Rankin
Shane Ambrose Yowyeh
Dylan Robert Andrew Bromilow
Rachel Michelle Pomare
Bilyanna Joan Beezley
Scott Alexander Luhrs
Glenn John Wilson
Shane Anthony Prestwidge
Joel Raymond Betts-Murray
Adrianus Marinus Kist
Kerrid John Hayburn
Ricky James Jackson
Mark Edward Nowlan
Timothy John Stanley
Mackenzie Rhiannon Clunes
Kaiden Ryan Davies
Danny Joseph Brodie
Glen Malcolm Rolph
Rebecca Anne Horan
Graham Matthew Riley
Travis Dale Behn
Christian Mark Fabre
Casey Lee Marr
Emily-Jayde Maree Hampton
Kerrin Robert Ibell
Rebecca Marrigje De Looze
David Ross Auty
Breeanna Antoinette Cook
Dillon Edward Albert Ferguson
Jason Scott
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, April 12