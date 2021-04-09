FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ethan Patane

Kevin James Nicol

Mark Edward Nowlan

Keenan Mark Peirce

Erika Louise Oakes

Brett Andrew Rankin

Michael Donald Meiers

Justin James Blackman

Kain William Granzien

Benjamin Vincent Robinson

Aaron Andrew Channell

Stacey Leigh Harrison

Peter Lee Midgely

Tayla Elaine D'Arcy

Christopher Savage

Graeme Francis Watt

David John Roberts

Ryan James Ward

Delphine Jayne Collins

Jason Craig Whitehead

Brendan James Anderson

Cameron Anthony Hill

Luke Warrick Naylor

Luke Daniel Donoghue

Jeremy Thomas Lee Wallwork

Noel John Bulow

Demi Kay Mckellar

Nathan Robert Owens

Venina Paeroa Mitchell

Luke Donnantuoni

Derren Victor Hindmarsh

Dominic Craig Ryan

Lee Raymond Syphers

Jenny-Anne Nichols

Robert Edward Costin

James Alfred John Simpson

Tawnee Marie Walker

Zachary Allan Lewis

Tyomi Sherita Solomon

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, April 9