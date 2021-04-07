Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 7
Crime

Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
7th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lisa Harris

Kiara Tehya Stanton

Miranda Pearce

Andy Charles Melksham

Teresa Michelle Hawkins

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 7

 

