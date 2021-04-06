FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Katrina Maree Hill

Michael Bernard Luke Delta

Teresa Michelle Hawkins

Steven Walter Hellwig

Kory Wayne Nicholson

Micheal Grandon Mcnamara

Toko-Harieta Maki

Mitchell Alexander Steven Watson

Joel David Henry Bradbury

Michelle Evelyn Bezuidenhout

Matthew Glenn Hardstaff

Racheal Anne Ward

David Matthew Louis Popp

Brian James Burr

Peter Gruhl

Oliver Jack Carbery

Veronica Stibbards

Allan Richard Marold

John Vakatalai Rauluni

Anne Maree Heard

Tyomi Sherita Solomon

John William Sten

Bilyanna Joan Beezley

Shane Alexander Gordon Cherry

Amanda Jane Hindmarsh

Lincoln Roy Costelloe

Cameron Dean Barrett

Zachary Allan Lewis

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 6