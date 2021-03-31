Menu
Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
31st Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Andy Charles Melksham

Jake Bruce Williams

Dillon James Cattel

Gladstone Engineering Alliance Incorporated

Joshua Trent Hickmott

Teresa Michelle Hawkins

Wayne Alfred Guy

Jody Edith Audrey Strangways

Haedyn O'Connor

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 31

