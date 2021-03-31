Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Andy Charles Melksham
Jake Bruce Williams
Dillon James Cattel
Gladstone Engineering Alliance Incorporated
Joshua Trent Hickmott
Teresa Michelle Hawkins
Wayne Alfred Guy
Jody Edith Audrey Strangways
Haedyn O'Connor
