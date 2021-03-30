FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 30

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Allan David Oliver Cotter

Cloie-Anne Ford

Daniel Cecil Widgell

Robert James Byron

Ross Edward Randles

Tiffany Ann Allwood

Jack-Norman Elliott

Cole Matthew Duggan

Michael Bernard Luke Delta

Mitchell Glenn Gerahty

Chantel Lee Rasmussen

John Douglas Lea

Russell Warren Mossman

Dale George Johnson

Brian Henry Browne

Tony Paul Steinhardt

Dean Michael Wayne Robinson

Saraphean Dulcie Tittum

Tausika Matthew Tapera

Alan Thompson

Peter Mario Lanzon

Anita Kontro

Anthony Michael Hutcheon

Dillon James Cattel

Joshua Mark Coleman

Zoie-Jane Collins

Brendan James Anderson

William Donald Doughty

Tracey Howson

Jay Conan Marsh

Shay Mann

Emma Vanessa Williams

Robert Brandon Lee

Ivana Cavlovic

Michael Terence Trafford

Brett Andrew Ritter

Andrew Stanley Dunn

Aaron Charles Mahoney

Todd William Cornwell Boor

Sean William Stimson

Kaiden Ryan Davies

Hannah Jane Quant

Fabian Henry Young

Suellen Thomas

Marnie Flaherty

Richard John Ibbotson Jnr

Alec William Kruger

Kiara Tehya Stanton

Brett Andrew Hartshorn

