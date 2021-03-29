FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Suzanne Kathryn Gill
Mark Mircea Mahanets
Aaron Andrew Channell
Harrison Allan Dargusch
Troy Matthew Alexander
Bilyanna Joan Beezley
Jessica Ann Whickham
Lois June Elizabeth Schlapfer
Adam Fermo
Deanne Emma Buckley
Kegan Dylan Warren Stewart
James Dylan Jamieson Smith
Nathan William Parry
Jack David Dittman
Christine Louise Morris
Emily-Jayde Maree Hampton
Steven George Bishop
David Charles Ross
David Emerson Leroy Ambrum
Steven Walter Hellwig
Andrew William Stronach
Kyle James Todd
Daniel Jean Noel Bastin
Marc Dyball
Michael John Bagnall
Joshua Ben Gumowski
Guy Raymond Pask
Sebastian Willem Gaiten Penning
Anthony Michael Hutcheon
Suthan Kumaravel
Carmellia Val Green
Taylia Jayne Pryke
Rebecca May White
Noel Allan Lebsanft
Craig Abbott
Karliea Rose Marie Adams
Lachlan Thomas Hoare
Cameron James Vivian Busch
Shayla Holborow
Shayla Jay Holborow
Andrew Wade Griffiths
Rowan Gary Bradshaw
