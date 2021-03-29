FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Suzanne Kathryn Gill

Mark Mircea Mahanets

Aaron Andrew Channell

Harrison Allan Dargusch

Troy Matthew Alexander

Bilyanna Joan Beezley

Jessica Ann Whickham

Lois June Elizabeth Schlapfer

Adam Fermo

Deanne Emma Buckley

Kegan Dylan Warren Stewart

James Dylan Jamieson Smith

Nathan William Parry

Jack David Dittman

Christine Louise Morris

Emily-Jayde Maree Hampton

Steven George Bishop

David Charles Ross

David Emerson Leroy Ambrum

Steven Walter Hellwig

Andrew William Stronach

Kyle James Todd

Daniel Jean Noel Bastin

Marc Dyball

Michael John Bagnall

Joshua Ben Gumowski

Guy Raymond Pask

Sebastian Willem Gaiten Penning

Anthony Michael Hutcheon

Suthan Kumaravel

Carmellia Val Green

Taylia Jayne Pryke

Rebecca May White

Noel Allan Lebsanft

Craig Abbott

Karliea Rose Marie Adams

Lachlan Thomas Hoare

Cameron James Vivian Busch

Shayla Holborow

Shayla Jay Holborow

Andrew Wade Griffiths

Rowan Gary Bradshaw

