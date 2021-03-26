Menu
FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
26th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

David Robert Mcewen

Aaron Andrew Channell

Kyle Donald Thomas Black

Courtney Elizabeth Hawking

Gil Halili Tirona

Dylan Wyntjes

Jeffrey Kevin Zimmerlie

Kristopher Mitchell Mclachlan

Breeanna Antoinette Cook

Melissa Anne Johnson

Sevan Ray Blake

Steven Jon Ellis

Nathan James Tighe

Edward Joseph Grimwood

Ben Loakes

Mya Mamala Downer

Melissa Leanne Ludwig

Bilyanna Joan Beezley

Elisha Payne

Ezekiel James Martin

Maxwell Kyle Smith

Anthony Wetere-Sweet

Breeanna Cook

Peter Mathew Jordan-Edwards

Amanda Jade Haughton

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, March 26

