FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

David Robert Mcewen

Aaron Andrew Channell

Kyle Donald Thomas Black

Courtney Elizabeth Hawking

Gil Halili Tirona

Dylan Wyntjes

Jeffrey Kevin Zimmerlie

Kristopher Mitchell Mclachlan

Breeanna Antoinette Cook

Melissa Anne Johnson

Sevan Ray Blake

Steven Jon Ellis

Nathan James Tighe

Edward Joseph Grimwood

Ben Loakes

Mya Mamala Downer

Melissa Leanne Ludwig

Bilyanna Joan Beezley

Elisha Payne

Ezekiel James Martin

Maxwell Kyle Smith

Anthony Wetere-Sweet

Breeanna Cook

Peter Mathew Jordan-Edwards

Amanda Jade Haughton

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, March 26