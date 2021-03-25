Menu
News

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
25th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Matthew Alan Kennedy

Andrew James Davis

Denia Van Nimwegen

Richard Gary Doyle

Jaime Troy Turner

Jessica Amy Quinn

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 25

gladstone magistrates court

