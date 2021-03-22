FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Daniel Robert Cain
Tyneal Margaret Triffett
Judith Linda Gooda
Scott Kingsley Coveney
Paul Anthony Christopher
Rebecca Rachelle Maddin
Michael John Bagnall
Byron Mark Howard
Michael James Cole
Benjamin Mckinnirey
Cody Leonard Guymer
Kylee Michelle Suttie
Sarah Jean Walker
Graeme Francis Watt
Lois June Elizabeth Schlapfer
Mathew Justin Woolley
Steven Bruce Robinson
Jessica Ann Whickham
Christopher Russel Huxley
Dylan Reece Bentancor
Jalan Bartholomew Denton
Jyolnar Terryll Noogi Malone-Fisher
Edward James Thomson
Rosemary Anne Hickey
Ryan John Lambert
Sophie Clare Sweetland
John Jacob Beirouti
Allira Jane Griffiths
Mitchell Gordon Mark
David Charles Ross
Wayne Michael Walsh
Contessa Leigh Marie Richardson
Nicholas Jake Downie
Ashley John Campbell
Brent William Granzien
Kerrid John Hayburn
Samuel Benjamin Fatnowna
Billy Danielle Mcivor
Andy Charles Melksham
Ethan William Norris
Anisa Jane Allsop
Troy Anthony Salam
James George Demarco
Shane Patrick Roberts
Ashlee Maree Wilson
Camilia Ann Hearn
Thelma Margaret Tams
Lindsay Jay Salam
Kodi Louise Bowen
Michael Donald Meiers
