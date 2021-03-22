FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Daniel Robert Cain

Tyneal Margaret Triffett

Judith Linda Gooda

Scott Kingsley Coveney

Paul Anthony Christopher

Rebecca Rachelle Maddin

Michael John Bagnall

Byron Mark Howard

Michael James Cole

Benjamin Mckinnirey

Cody Leonard Guymer

Kylee Michelle Suttie

Sarah Jean Walker

Graeme Francis Watt

Lois June Elizabeth Schlapfer

Mathew Justin Woolley

Steven Bruce Robinson

Jessica Ann Whickham

Christopher Russel Huxley

Dylan Reece Bentancor

Jalan Bartholomew Denton

Jyolnar Terryll Noogi Malone-Fisher

Edward James Thomson

Rosemary Anne Hickey

Ryan John Lambert

Sophie Clare Sweetland

John Jacob Beirouti

Allira Jane Griffiths

Mitchell Gordon Mark

David Charles Ross

Wayne Michael Walsh

Contessa Leigh Marie Richardson

Nicholas Jake Downie

Ashley John Campbell

Brent William Granzien

Kerrid John Hayburn

Samuel Benjamin Fatnowna

Billy Danielle Mcivor

Andy Charles Melksham

Ethan William Norris

Anisa Jane Allsop

Troy Anthony Salam

James George Demarco

Shane Patrick Roberts

Ashlee Maree Wilson

Camilia Ann Hearn

Thelma Margaret Tams

Lindsay Jay Salam

Kodi Louise Bowen

Michael Donald Meiers

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22