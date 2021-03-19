FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Billy Danielle Mcivor
Jahvanna Alterviestar Tabuai
Tait Patrick Mone
Zachary Robert Kolm
Petica Mitylene Langford
Amanda Jane Hindmarsh
Nadine Brooke Quant
Shane Gregory Armstrong
Makhela Jayne Strandquist
Bradley Raymond Pinch
Veronica Stibbards
Neville Joseph Johnson
Adrian James O'Dea
Marcus James Abrahamson
Matthew Glenn Hardstaff
Bradley James Graham Andrews
Tony Brenden Shane Vernon
Neil Christopher Howett
Charles Robert Wagener
Micheal Grandon Mcnamara
Morgan Douglas Ryan
Robert Christopher Kent
Steven Walter Hellwig
Anne Maree Heard
Kooraweena Naomi Johnson
Lorraine Ann Potter
Jesse Kain Sharpe
Heinz Bosshart
Matthew Dean Powell
Kelly Louise Peirce
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, March 19