FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Glenn Colin Hardstaff
Joshua Trent Hickmott
Shane Alexander Gordon Cherry
Cody Patricia Marie Roberts
Adrian Russell Sopeer
Mitchell Alexander Steven Watson
Jason Colin Hill
Christopher Robin Neill
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 17
