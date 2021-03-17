Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 17
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
17th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Glenn Colin Hardstaff

Joshua Trent Hickmott

Shane Alexander Gordon Cherry

Cody Patricia Marie Roberts

Adrian Russell Sopeer

Mitchell Alexander Steven Watson

Jason Colin Hill

Christopher Robin Neill

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 17

 

