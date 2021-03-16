Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 16
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
16th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Peita Frogley

Allan John Clark

Mark Leslie Gordon

Timothy Nathan French

Garth Bradley Clayton

Steven Walter Hellwig

Kiarn Marcus Hori Wade

Joseph Dean Baker

Ronson Peter Ryan Hall

Ricky William Stanley Highley

Jordan Daniel Skates

Tanisha-Lei Joelleene Kaye

Meg Samantha-Kate Davis

Kerrid John Hayburn

Nathan Boyd Smythe

Anthony Jon Edgerton

Caine Mark Conlan

Kiara Tehya Stanton

James Aden Pike

Benjamin William Jenkins

Matthew J Houlihan

Edward Joseph Grimwood

Tyomi Sherita Solomon

Katrina Maree Hill

Lashay Edith Rose Morrison

Zachary Victor Hicks

Melanie Jay Holzheimer-Burns

Ethan James Young

Shane Alexander Gordon Cherry

Matthew Houlihan

Tammy Eileen May Bennett

Glenn Colin Hardstaff

Dillon Edward Albert Ferguson

Corey James Mcallister

Tristan Trevor Martin

Matthew James Pershouse

Karl Ferdinand Laber

Deanne Emma Buckley

Joel David Henry Bradbury

Travis Dale Behn

Dana Frances Bellini

Loretta Joyce Rhoden

Jesse Michael James Clark-Ewers

Tanisha-Lei Kaye

Jesse John Allwood-Beling

Brianna Tilley

Alicia Jessie Gamero

Jake Wayne Peter Purcell

Amber Rose Hampton

Bradley Noble Frost

Jessica Amy Quinn

Natasha Ann Margaret Kaye

Steven George Bishop

Mitchell Alexander Steven Watson

James Dylan Jamieson Smith

Kiri Jade Maree Ezekiela

Glenn John Wilson

Tony Ralph Franicevic

