FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Robert Brandon Lee
Luke Ian Mclean
Brody David Grewe
Peter Lee Midgely
Michael Andrew Kelly
Phillip Albert James Thaiday
Timothy Patrick Staunton
David Charles Ross
Christopher Lee Stone
Peter Gill
Magen Lynn Stubbs
Dylan Anthony Litzow
Christopher Allan Hickson
Nathan Robert Owens
Healesville Rita Joel
Keenan Mark Peirce
Anthony David Stibbards
Mitchell Alexander Steven Watson
Demi Jalease Blake
Dale Chris Bauer
Bryce Anthony Radunz
Kristie Lee Atkinson
Gavin Christopher Saylor
Dillon James Cattel
Max Schedny Wassell
Brendan Gustave Delahunty
Taylor James Ryan
Zac David Mccormick
Corey John Auckram-Carney
Talen James Ian Richards
Rikki Lee Hunter
Shane Ambrose Yowyeh
Craig Abbott
Bailey Keith Gilbert
Glenn Colin Hardstaff
Nathan Robert Hite
Nathan William Parry
Thaiday Albert Reuben
Bruce William Lodder
Nicholas Robert Woodward
Kodi Louise Bowen
Gregory John Harrap
Michael James Franklin
Michelann Therese Mcdonald
Shane Anthony Prestwidge
Racheal Anne Ward
Dillon Edward Albert Ferguson
Latanne Juan Doak
Shane Alexander Gordon Cherry
Noel John Bulow
Tasha Ann Lennon
Dominick Francis Haines
Corey John Carney-Auckram
Ethan Patane
David Ross Auty
Brian Adrian Lawes
Rick Allen Appleby
Christopher Michael Ebsworth
Ronald Ashley Norman Austin
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, March 15