FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Phillip Paul Nunns
Billy Danielle Mcivor
Joshua David Roy Proctor
Lucille Patricia Staite
John Edward Gablonski
Toni Leone Dalziell
Kathryn Ann Gumz
Sarrah Janice Clark-Ewers
Gregory John Hughes
John Douglas Lea
Michael Bernard Luke Delta
Mark Stewart Ellwood
Craig Henry Hutchins
Kylie Marie Thompson
Shane Patrick Roberts
Dylan Leslie Ashe
Jamie Samual Johnson
Paul Anthony John List
Kirk Douglas Swindale
Dean Bolt
Brett Wayne Spence
Peter Mario Lanzon
Cloie-Anne Ford
Clint Bernie Michael Jurd
William John Popata
Andre Stephen Rice
Fabian Henry Young
Ebony Carmel Williamson
Nathan Scott Findling
Shannon Clifford Harris
Aaron Andrew Channell
Ezra David Gregory Joe Yow Yeh
Brett Andrew Rankin
Kerry Walter Sutherland
Kylie Joy Gillbanks
Kelsey Lee Cole
Bradley James Graham Andrews
Sevan Ray Blake
Steven Ernie Laurance
Ryan John Lambert
Jeremy Thomas Lee Wallwork
Kaylah Marie Welsh
John Robert Gordon
Anthony David Stibbards
Daniel Peter Willersdorf
Kyle Steve John Delioglanis
Pamela Jane Dostal
Ryan James Ward
Terrence John Smith
Matthew Luke Kadel
Michael Scott Ferry
Lincoln Roy Costelloe
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 9