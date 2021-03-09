FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 9

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 9

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Phillip Paul Nunns

Billy Danielle Mcivor

Joshua David Roy Proctor

Lucille Patricia Staite

John Edward Gablonski

Toni Leone Dalziell

Kathryn Ann Gumz

Sarrah Janice Clark-Ewers

Gregory John Hughes

John Douglas Lea

Michael Bernard Luke Delta

Mark Stewart Ellwood

Craig Henry Hutchins

Kylie Marie Thompson

Shane Patrick Roberts

Dylan Leslie Ashe

Jamie Samual Johnson

Paul Anthony John List

Kirk Douglas Swindale

Dean Bolt

Brett Wayne Spence

Peter Mario Lanzon

Cloie-Anne Ford

Clint Bernie Michael Jurd

William John Popata

Andre Stephen Rice

Fabian Henry Young

Ebony Carmel Williamson

Nathan Scott Findling

Shannon Clifford Harris

Aaron Andrew Channell

Ezra David Gregory Joe Yow Yeh

Brett Andrew Rankin

Kerry Walter Sutherland

Kylie Joy Gillbanks

Kelsey Lee Cole

Bradley James Graham Andrews

Sevan Ray Blake

Steven Ernie Laurance

Ryan John Lambert

Jeremy Thomas Lee Wallwork

Kaylah Marie Welsh

John Robert Gordon

Anthony David Stibbards

Daniel Peter Willersdorf

Kyle Steve John Delioglanis

Pamela Jane Dostal

Ryan James Ward

Terrence John Smith

Matthew Luke Kadel

Michael Scott Ferry

Lincoln Roy Costelloe

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 9