FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Monicque Therese Sharman
Meegan Lee Peirce
Billie-Jo Patricia Cooling
Mark Stewart Ellwood
Scott David Grech
Tina Louise Granzien
Dylan Jayden Richards
Bradley James Bickford
Jason Luke Howett
Tawnee Marie Walker
Aaron Demos
Kyle Andrew Jaenke
Delphine Jayne Collins
Francis Evan Dunnett
Daniel Haymen Hoad
Janine Mcgregor
Cody Russell Tauwhare
Kevin James Nicol
Scott James Baillie
Robert Edward Costin
Dylan Anthony Litzow
Christopher William Myers
Thomas Frederick George Economidis
Steven Walter Hellwig
Jake Richard Campbell
Steven Scott Neill
Zachary Allan Lewis
Tyson Jeffrey Ellis
Dwayn Christopher Spiller
Kayne Anthony Richards
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, March 5