Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, March 5
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Monicque Therese Sharman

Meegan Lee Peirce

Billie-Jo Patricia Cooling

Mark Stewart Ellwood

Scott David Grech

Tina Louise Granzien

Dylan Jayden Richards

Bradley James Bickford

Jason Luke Howett

Tawnee Marie Walker

Aaron Demos

Kyle Andrew Jaenke

Delphine Jayne Collins

Francis Evan Dunnett

Daniel Haymen Hoad

Janine Mcgregor

Cody Russell Tauwhare

Kevin James Nicol

Scott James Baillie

Robert Edward Costin

Dylan Anthony Litzow

Christopher William Myers

Thomas Frederick George Economidis

Steven Walter Hellwig

Jake Richard Campbell

Steven Scott Neill

Zachary Allan Lewis

Tyson Jeffrey Ellis

Dwayn Christopher Spiller

Kayne Anthony Richards

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, March 5

