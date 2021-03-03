FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 3

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 3

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Joel Ian O'Connor

Haedyn O'Connor

Christopher Mal Passmore

John Raymond Love

Joseph Frederick Drumm

Adrian Russell Sopeer

Steven Walter Hellwig

Rhys James

Craig Allan Bath

Gabrielle Nelvandt

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 3