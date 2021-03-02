Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 2
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
2nd Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Sarah Maree Zimmerlie

Jessica Kate Rawlings

Shannon Kennett

Joshua Mark Coleman

Aaron Jacob Raward

Mitchell Alexander Steven Watson

Derren Victor Hindmarsh

Ashley Jane Job

Scott Wilson Weatherby

Kailah Ann Turner

Riley Wayne Deakin

Zane Michael Jaenke

Shane Robert Schleehauf

Dylan Wyntjes

Daniel Scott Fields

Nadine Gail Boon

Shanae Isabella Joy Johnston

Dylan Leslie Ashe

Tanya Allison Dwine

John Cecil Harris

Peter James Charlton

Aaron Andrew Channell

Michelle Rose Reuben

Dylan Robert Andrew Bromilow

Deanne Emma Buckley

Kayla Ann Somerfield

Kiri Jade Maree Ezekiela

Maxine Victoria Frescon

Marion Elizabeth Jordison

Cassandra Lee French

Steven Walter Hellwig

Shawn Albert Johnson

Dean Francis Baron

Kristian Benjamin Glossop

Ben Loakes

Christian John Barlow

Mitchell Glenn Gerahty

Emily Gertrude Conroy

Shane Gregory Armstrong

Bradley James Bickford

Lincoln Roy Costelloe

Michelle Evelyn Bezuidenhout

Geoffrey Michael Lafsky

Jason Joshua Shepherd

Anthony Jon Edgerton

Tenielle Rose Simpson

