FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Dominick Francis Haines
Rick Allen Appleby
Katrina Maree Hill
Paul Anthony John List
Kristian Graeme Parry
John Jason Bartle
Melanie Jay Holzheimer-Burns
Ciaron Rush
Phillip Albert James Thaiday
Lincoln Roy Costelloe
Allen Norman Thierauf
Peter Mathew Jordan-Edwards
Jessica Maree Pimm
Tasha Ann Lennon
Demi Jalease Blake
Gerald David Jeffrey Doyle
Pia Sandra May Albury
David Andrew Collins
Judith Linda Gooda
Amanda Jane Hindmarsh
Louise Rose Hunter
Tyler-James John Jackson
Magen Lynn Stubbs
Daniel Joseph Sutton
Aidan Mitchell Harald
Tarlah Jean Hardy
Dillon James Cattel
Letecia Birgitte Jensen
Jason Alan Wilds
Andy Charles Melksham
Michael James Franklin
Nathan Michael Garland
Racheal Anne Ward
Kylie Yvonne Williams
Jason Robert Mclean
Gavin Christopher Saylor
Tony Paul Steinhardt
Mariah Rose Woods
James Edwin Bell
Daniel Jacob Hansen
William Robert Thompson
Toni Leone Dalziell
Nathan Kurtis Reese
Peter Gill
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 24