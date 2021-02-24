FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Dominick Francis Haines

Rick Allen Appleby

Katrina Maree Hill

Paul Anthony John List

Kristian Graeme Parry

John Jason Bartle

Melanie Jay Holzheimer-Burns

Ciaron Rush

Phillip Albert James Thaiday

Lincoln Roy Costelloe

Allen Norman Thierauf

Peter Mathew Jordan-Edwards

Jessica Maree Pimm

Tasha Ann Lennon

Demi Jalease Blake

Gerald David Jeffrey Doyle

Pia Sandra May Albury

David Andrew Collins

Judith Linda Gooda

Amanda Jane Hindmarsh

Louise Rose Hunter

Tyler-James John Jackson

Magen Lynn Stubbs

Daniel Joseph Sutton

Aidan Mitchell Harald

Tarlah Jean Hardy

Dillon James Cattel

Letecia Birgitte Jensen

Jason Alan Wilds

Andy Charles Melksham

Michael James Franklin

Nathan Michael Garland

Racheal Anne Ward

Kylie Yvonne Williams

Jason Robert Mclean

Gavin Christopher Saylor

Tony Paul Steinhardt

Mariah Rose Woods

James Edwin Bell

Daniel Jacob Hansen

William Robert Thompson

Toni Leone Dalziell

Nathan Kurtis Reese

Peter Gill

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 24